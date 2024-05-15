HIQA has identified a centre in Mayo operated by Orchard Community Care, and a HSE centre in Sligo as examples of facilities dedicated to the care of people with disabilities where good practice is being observed.

In contrast, in its latest report, the health watchdog, identified areas of non-compliance at 11 other such centres.

Two of the facilities where non-compliance was found were operated by KARE, four by the HSE, and one each by Gheel Autism Services, Kerry Parents and Friends Association, Kingsriver Community Holdings, L'Arche Ireland, and the Muiriosa Foundation.

Non-compliance issues included inadequate staffing, insufficient staff training, fire safety, and failing to ensure residents needs are being met.