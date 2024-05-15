The Rose Clinic has opened its first clinic in Galway.

The new Galway clinic will be offering mole check and mole screening services.

Rose Clinic was established by oncology specialist, Professor Paul Redmond to provide multidisciplinary care for skin health with the primary aim of identifying skin changes that lead to cancer, aiding in the diagnosis of skin cancer at an earlier stage.

The clinic will be located at Corbett Court Shopping Centre in Galway city centre and from May will be open for appointments.

The opening of the Galway clinic follows the recent opening of clinics in Dublin, Waterford, Carlow, Cork and Limerick.