Taoiseach Simon Harris will officially open the new Colm Horkan Memorial pitch next month.

Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club are proud to announce that the new Colm Horkan Memorial Pitch and Community Walkways will be officially opened on Sunday June 2nd, in memory of their late friend and clubmate.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony will be performed by An Taoiseach, Simon Harris, at 1pm and the famous Garda Band will be on hand to perform on the day.

On the day there will be several matches taking place to mark the occasion, with the club’s underage teams getting proceedings underway from 11am on the main pitch at Fr. O’Hara Park.

Following the official opening of the new pitch at 1pm, the first game on the new Colm Horkan Memorial pitch, will fittingly be an exhibition game, between a Charlestown Sarsfields Masters selection, consisting of many of Colm’s former teammates and friends, against a star-studded Masters selection from counties and clubs across Ireland.

The senior ladies’ team will then play an exhibition game against the Templemore College Garda team, whilst the current Senior men’s team will close proceedings with an exhibition match against a representative team from An Garda Siochana. There will be refreshments, entrainment and activities for all the family to enjoy on the day.

The new pitch and community walkways will provide the Charlestown club with a new state of the art, all weather, fully floodlit, playing pitch, and walkways for the wider community to enjoy for years to come.

Donal Healy from the Colm Horkan pitch Development committee has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.