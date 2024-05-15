Three students from St. Muredach's College in Ballina have taken home the prestigious EirGrid Cleaner Climate Award following their win at the SciFest@College 2024 regional competition at ATU Sligo recently.

Oisin Mullarkey, Billy Ruane and Fiachra Mahony impressed judges with their project entitled: “To compare the dry matter content of wilted and non-wilted grass”.

Their winning submission was selected from 46 projects on show at the college campus event.

SciFest@College is a programme of STEM fairs for second-level students, taking place in 16 regional colleges across Ireland.

Oisin, Billy and Fiachra will now progress to the SciFest National Final in November, for a chance to represent Ireland at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in May 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.