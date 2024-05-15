Despite the urgent need for new traffic lights at both the Font in Ballina and on the Sligo Road in the town, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has to date failed to deliver them. That’s according to Ballina Independent councillor Mark Duffy.

The councillor says the present traffic lights at both locations are in excess of twenty years old and are regularly out of order, and even when working fail to address the severe traffic congestion that occurs in the town at peak times in the morning and evening.

He insists smart traffic lights need to be installed and despite Ballina Municipal District office making an application a year ago to TII for the updated equipment to be installed, there has been no response from the TII.

Councillor Duffy has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the pressing need to address the issue...