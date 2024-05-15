The Charging Interface Initiative e.V. (CharIN) is proud to announce the appointment of Derek Reilly as the new Irish Ambassador.

In this role, the Belmullet native will play a vital role in promoting the adoption of CCS and MCS for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Ireland.

As the Irish Ambassador, Mr. Reilly will have a range of responsibilities centered around promoting CharIN and the global charging standards CCS and MCS.

He will focus on raising awareness among Irish stakeholders, including government policymakers, industry leaders, and the public. Additionally, he will advocate for the adoption of these standards within Ireland’s public and private charging infrastructure. Mr. Reilly will also collaborate with CharIN members in Ireland to ensure the implementation of high-quality charging infrastructure and represent CharIN at various industry events and conferences across the country.