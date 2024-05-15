Small retail and hospitality firms will be able to avail of new grants of up to 5000 euro each.

The expansion of the 'Increased Cost of Business scheme' will be launched by Enterprise Minister Peter Burke this afternoon.

Its aim is to help the likes of cafe's, restaurants and small shops, absorb the costs associated with higher minimum wages and paid sick leave.

Other measures, including a cut to certain PRSI thresholds, innovation grants and help with energy costs are also expected to be announced.