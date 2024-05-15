94 per cent of politicians say they've experienced threat, harassment, abuse or violence.

A survey of Oireachtas members and political staff found immigration, women's rights and housing were among the issues most likely to lead to abuse.

52 per cent reported experiencing abusive language, 38 per cent had suffered prejudicial slurs, 35 per cent said their physical appearance had been commented on, while 34 per cent said false information about them had been published.

A report on the survey seen by the Irish Times cited 89 per cent of the TD's and Senators who took part, reported feeling anxious or afraid.