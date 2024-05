An American born dancer has been presented with a special Home to Mayo award.

Michael Flatley was presented with the award to mark the 31st Anniversary of The Mayo 5000 celebrations which started his incredible worldwide success.

Michael has also autographed a bottle of his new Flatley Whiskey which will be raffled at the Home to Mayo Grand Finale Concert - A Transatlantic Journey Home, Friday May 24th.

