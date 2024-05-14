A peaceful protest has been planned for this coming Sunday in Castlerea in response to speculation over international protection applicants being housed in an area in the county Roscommon town.

The demonstration will take place over the future use of apartments at Riverwalk, according to a post on Castlerea.ie’s Facebook page.

In response to the speculation, the community say that they are coming together to voice their concerns over not only the future of the apartments but the lack of clarity provided from the International Protection Accommodation Services.

The post also reiterates the peaceful nature that is intended with this campaign and protest, saying that those involved only want the very best for their town.

This peaceful protest will meet Sunday at 1:00pm at the Lidl supermarket.

(pic Castlerea.ie Facebook)