Crossmolina Community Council are looking to erect a bust of Dr. Mickey Loftus in the town.

The late former GAA President passed away last year, and the North Mayo town wants to install a bust in his honour.

Dr. Loftus was the last surviving member of the Mayo team that won the All Ireland in 1951, and later captained Mayo.

He also refereed the All Ireland football finals of 1965 and 1968.

Following his retirement he continued to work within the GAA and became president in 1984.

Dr. Loftus died last April aged 93.

Chairperson of the council Maureen Timlin has written to the head of the Ballina Municipal District Declan Turnbull, seeking permission for the project to go ahead.

The plan would be to erect a plinth with a bust which depicts the All Ireland winner outside the library on Main Street, looking down on the town of Crossmolina.

Friday’s meeting of the Ballina Municipal District was held at the Knockmore/ Rathduff Resource Centre, where the proposal was supported.

Cathaoirleach of the Ballina MD Seamus Weir was among those who supported the motion, and Dr. Loftus’s son cllr Michael Loftus thanked the community for putting forward the proposal.