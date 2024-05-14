The Vintners' Federation is calling on the government for urgent support due to rising costs within the industry.

It says its members are facing huge challenges in the hospitality sector, and are looking to have VAT, excise duty and employer's PRSI cut, in order for the sector to flourish.

Deep concern is being expressed over the upcoming increases in wage costs, with a living wage set to be implemented in 2026.

Meanwhile in a survey of its members, 84 per cent of rural publicans say family members have no interest in taking over the running of their pub.

Another 37 per cent say they're thinking of retiring within the next 2 years.

Joe Sheridan is the Galway Chair of the VFI.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about his concerns facing the industry...