Yesterday government announced funding in excess of ten million euro for two projects in Mayo, at Ballintubber Abbey and at the former Convent school in Ballyhaunis, however, the reality is that Mayo County Council will have to come up with 25% of the total cost of both projects.

That’s according to Charlestown based Sinn Féin Councillor Gerry Murray.

Speaking at yesterday’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, the councillor outlined the urgent need for the government to restore 100% government funding for Capital Projects nationally, which had been provided in the past.

He argues that local authorities along the western seaboard cannot continue to secure loans to provide a quarter of the monies needed to complete many much needed facilities.

In the case of yesterday’s announcement in Mayo – more than €2 million of the funding needed to complete the projects has to be raised by Mayo County Council.

He spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about his concerns...