Thirteen householders in the Bonniconlon area have no water supply to their homes.

The householders had relied on local wells, but recently had the well water tested and it was found to be “not fit for animal consumption”.

The householders in question wrote to Uisce Eireann / Irish Water asking to be connected to the local public water supply scheme, but the water utility company refused the request, telling the householders in a letter that unless there are 25 households or more seeking a connection it will not provide it.

Local Fine Gael councillor John O’Hara raised the issue at yesterday’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, that took place in the Dolphin Hotel in Crossmolina.

He described the situation "as completely unacceptable" and with the unanimous support of councillors present, called on the local authority, to write to Uisce Eireann and demand the provision of water for these householders.

Afterwards he spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about what he described as an “unbelievable situation”....