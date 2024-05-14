A protest got underway in Castlerea last night outside a block of apartments.

The Roscommon Herald reported on the story late on Monday night, detailing that group are voicing the concerns of local people in relation to the planned use of a number of apartments in the block.

Speculation has been circling locally that a section of this property is to be used to accommodate International Protection Applicants and asylum seekers.

The International Protection Accommodation Services are yet to confirm to members of the Oireachtas, local councillors or the local media whether this speculation is true or not.

