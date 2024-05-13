The Ballintubber Abbey Culture and Heritage Visitor Centre project has received €5.84 million in funding today.

Over €11 million has been allocated to the county under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

The project for Ballintubber Abbey aims to transform the derelict ruins of the 800 year old East Wing of the Abbey into a state-of-the-art three-story Culture and Heritage Visitor Centre.

This development will serve to educate, engage, and inspire visitors, showcasing the remarkable historical, cultural, and spiritual legacy of Ballintubber Abbey.

Con Lydon of Ballintubber Abbey has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey.

He said that people are delighted with this huge allocation:

(pic Discover Ireland)