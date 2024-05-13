The Ballyhaunis Community Vision project has received €5.28 million funding today.

Over €11 million has been allocated to the county under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

This funding will allow the project to adapt a derelict convent primary school building and it grounds within the Ballyhaunis town centre to provide a public library, enterprise hub and a public park with pedestrian links to the main business and retail core of the town.

Local Election Candidate Alma Gallagher says that this is a massive day for the town.

She has been giving more information on the allocation to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: