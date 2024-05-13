Extensive tributes paid today to outgoing cllrs John Cribbin and Seamus Weir - as both men have opted not to contest the upcoming local elections in Claremorris and Ballina municipal districts respectively.

Their Council colleagues spoke highly of both colleagues at the monthly meeting of MCC today, held in the Dolphin Hotel in Crossmolina.

The Cathaoirleach of MCC Michael Loftus from Crossmolina was also congratulated for his stewardship of proceedings over the past 12 months.

Cllr Loftus is again contesting a seat on Ballina MD next month.

(pic Council.ie)