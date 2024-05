Emergency Services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision at Keel Bridge on the N84 Ballinrobe to Castlebar road.

Mayo Fire Service have confirmed to Midwest News that the collision has occurred in the townland of Knocknakillew.

It is unknown if there is more than one vehicle involved as of yet.

Motorists are being advised to proceed with caution if travelling along this route.

No further information is available at this time.