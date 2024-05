At this month's monthly meeting of Mayo Co Co, the vice chair of the Crossmolina Community Council has raised the long awaited flood relief scheme with representatives.

Ciaran Mulhern says homeowners cannot get flood insurance cover over the past number of years following bad floods a number of years ago.

He says people are worried, particularly in the wintertime, that their homes may be impacted by floods.

Ciaran has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley...