OPW Minister Kieran O’Donnell will visit an area of south Roscommon today which is subject to crisis levels of flooding.

Mr. O’Donnell is due to meet with residents who are affected by flooding in the area surrounding Lough Funshinagh.

Locals are calling for an urgent solution to the problem, and are hoping that the Government will soon announce plans to remove the water with an underground pipe.

In recent weeks, Roscommon County Council have been forced to close local roads while some residents have had to move out of their homes.

(pic - Lough Funshinagh Flood Crisis Facebook)