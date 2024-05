Enniscrone Cliff Bath House, Community Pavillion and Promenade Project is set to receive €8.5 million, according to Deputy Frank Feighan.

The project will generate key seafront areas in Enniscrone.

It includes the re-development of the historic Cliff Bath House, upgrading the existing Cliff Walk and the replacing of a derelict building to provide a new Community Pavillion.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....