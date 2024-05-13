Two projects in Mayo have received over €11 million in under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF).

That's according to Fine Gael Minister Alan Dillon.

Ballyhaunis Community Vision project has been allocated almost €5.3 million while Ballintubber Abbey Culture and Heritage Visitor Centre project will receive just over €5.8 million.

The Ballyhaunis Community Vision project will adapt a derelict convent primary school building and it grounds within the Ballyhaunis town centre to provide a public library, enterprise hub and a public park with pedestrian links to the main business and retail core of the town.

The project for Ballintubber Abbey aims to transform the derelict ruins of the 800 year old East Wing of the Abbey into a state-of-the-art three-story Culture and Heritage Visitor Centre.

This development will serve to educate, engage, and inspire visitors, showcasing the remarkable historical, cultural, and spiritual legacy of Ballintubber Abbey.

Minister Dillon has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....