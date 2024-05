84 per cent of rural publicans say family members have no interest in taking over the running of their pub.



Another 37 per cent say they're thinking of retiring within the next 2 years.



The Vintners Federation of Ireland says costs - especially wage costs - are putting many pubs at risk of closure, especially when the new living wage comes into force in 2026.



Pat Crotty CEO of the VFI says the increase in costs are unsustainable.