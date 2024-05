A Ballinrobe councillor says that safety works on two streets in the town are up for consideration under the active travel programme.

Councillor Patsy O’Brien says that pedestrian crossings are needed at both Abbey Street and also by Tesco in the town.

The Independent councillor hopes that consultants will be put in place this summer and that public consultations will then be able to take place.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: