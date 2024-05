Over 30 towns and villages in the Galway area are unable to have homes constructed as there are no available wastewater treatment plants for them to be connected to.

That’s according to Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney.

He says there are many people who want to relocate to these areas, many of which act as commuter towns to the city, but can’t build their homes there.

Deputy Canney told Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan more about the issue: