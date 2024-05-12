Shore anglers in a north Mayo community took a completely different angle on this weekend’s Darkness into Light pre-dawn walk.

Instead of walking they went fishing instead on Lacken Strand and, in the process, they ‘hooked’ almost €800 for Pieta House.

And, as a stunning bonus for their twilight endeavours they caught phenomenal glimpses of the Aurora Borealis.

Brian Mooney, Chairman of Killala Boat Club/Fishing Club, was the guiding light behind the unusual initiative.

He explained today: “When I took over as chairman I wanted to guide the club in new directions, to get members doing more than just fishing.

Nine people, members of Killala Angling Club and the Viking Angling Club, fished for about three hours from 4.30 a.m. onwards as the first rays of the rising sun streaked the eastern horizon.

Catch returns – a handful of flatfish – were minimal but, as Brian Mooney explains, catching fish wasn’t the main purpose of the exercise.

“We raised a nice amount for Pieta House and had a lovely morning”, he explained.

“As well, before the fishing started, we had awesome views of the Aurora Borealis”.

Across the nation, thousands took part in the annual Darkness into Light predawn ramble.

Held to raise money in aid of suicide and self-harm prevention charity Pieta, official walks took place at some 230 locations in Ireland and abroad this year.

Walkers set off in darkness from locations including GAA clubs, churches and schools.

But the Killala/Lacken initiative was surely the most unusual.