Country roads may be at risk of slippery "slicks" today - with showers forecast for the coming days.

The RSA is reminding people to continue to slow down, never drink or drug drive and put away your mobile phone.

The country has been enjoying sunshine in recent days which brought a risk of sun glare for drivers.

David Martin from the RSA says rain after a warm period can be equally dangerous.

He has asked motorists who come across a “slick” in the road to slow down and take caution.