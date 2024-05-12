The Taoiseach Simon Harris has promised a 'speedy' review into welfare supports and housing entitlements for asylum seekers.

Writing in the Sunday Independent, Simon Harris says he's working to 'pull levers' in Government departments, to ensure Ireland develops a firmer system on migration.

The review will come alongside an increase in workplace inspections to crack-down on illegal employment and ensure all employees have permits to work.

It comes amid concerns that Ireland has become a 'soft spot' for migrants due to generous welfare entitlements and easy access to employment.