An unpublished report says we could need up to 80,000 new homes a year between now and 2050.

The two-year study by the Housing Commission puts new pressure on the Government, as it struggles to get to grips with the country's housing crisis.

The Business Post reports the group has told Government this is just one of several scenarios, if the population faces a dramatic spike.

Other scenarios would see lower number of houses required, ranging from below 40,000 to around 70,000.