A Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning's just been announced for eight counties - as the sunny weather takes a break.

Met Eireann says Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow can expect heavy showers, with thunderstorms, and hail this afternoon and evening.

However it's not all bad news as we're expecting a mix of rain and sunshine for the rest of the week.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says that there’ll be a mixed bag of weather with longer spells of rain early in the week and more settled weather as the week progresses.