The Whole Wild World Bus Tour made its down the Wild Atlantic Way last month, visiting schools, libraries and other venues from Malin to Mizen Head.

Led by Patricia Forde, Laureata na nÓg, over thirty Irish childrens’ authors and illustrators joined in on the journey aiming to ignite creativity and imagination in young readers and writers, to share stories and most importantly – have fun!

One of the stops along the route was made at Owenbeg National School in Easkey, Co. Sligo.

Children’s authors such as Particia Forde, along with Alan Nolan, Serena Molloy, Sadbh Devlin and illustrator Karen Harte visited the school and created exciting workshops for the young pupils to enjoy.

The visit also features on RTÉ’s Drivetime programme, with staff and students sharing their favourite moments on the day.

Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey recently spoke to staff and students of Owenbeg National School who shared their thoughts on the day’s events:

(pic Owenbeg NS)