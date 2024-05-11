There's been a rare sighting of the skies lit up in pink and green overnight.

The Northern Lights - or Aurora Borealis - have been visible all over Ireland.

People right across the country stepped outside their doors late last night to experience the light display, which appeared more colourful if you took a picture of them on your phone.

Social media is flooded with images today with views of the sky from different locations across the region.

(Photo credit to Knock Shrine)