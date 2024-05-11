Thousands of people have walked, swum, sailed and run their way from Darkness into Light this morning.

The annual fundraiser for suicide charity Pieta House, last year raised over €4 million - with events taking place at dozens of locations in Ireland - and 14 other countries.

Locally, the event took place for the first time in Kiltimagh where it is reported that somewhere in the region of 600 people took part.

Members of the local Concert Band brought a unique experience to participants in Castlebar, as they performed on the Mall along the route.

