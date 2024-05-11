The Taoiseach has paid tribute to former MEP Mary Banotti, who has died at the age of 84.

Simon Harris says she was a 'talented politician, a trailblazer and a joy to be around'.

Ms Banotti served as an MEP for the Dublin constituency for 20 years when first elected in 1984.

She was also the candidate for Fine Gael in the 1997 presidential election.

A regular on television, she was also a co-founder of Women's Aid, which opened the country's first women's refuge.

She began her political career after working as a nurse in London, the US, Canada and Kenya.

(pic Alan Farrel TD Facebook)