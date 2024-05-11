A Castlebar based Local Election Candidate has raised concern over what he describes as “the excessively high insurance prices” being faced by homeowners in a housing development in Balla, as insurance companies say the development is located in a floodplain.

Independent candidate in Castlebar Harry Barrett says the area in question has never flooded, and Mayo County Council is unaware of the origin of the maps indicating the area is a flood plain, and he claims the authority does not consider the area as a flood risk.

He says something needs to be done immediately to address the matter.

Mr. Barrett has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: