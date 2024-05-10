While the Irish public will be hoping that Bambi Thug can land an historic eighth Eurovision Song Contest title tomorrow night, a son of North Mayo will also be hoping for success in Malmo.

Bambi Thugs’ Doomsday Blue qualified fourth after the first night of semi finals, and is the fifth favourite with bookmaker PaddyPower, behind Croatia, Israel, Switzerland and France.

Also in contention for the Eurovision crown is Latvian artist Dons, who qualified after semi final 2 last night.

Dons’ song ‘Hollow’ is co-written, produced and composed by Ballina man Liam Geddes.

The Moy Singers group are among those who sent Liam their best wishes on social media, a group that he has a personal connection with, as his mother Deirdre is Choir Secretary.

This evening, Liam spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey LIVE from rehearsals in Malmo: