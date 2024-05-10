Motorists are currently experiencing long delays on the section of the N5 in Bohola.

It has been reported to Midwest News that some motorists are experiencing delays of over 30 minutes as a result.

This is due to surfacing works that are being carried out on the Ballyvary to Bohola stretch of the N5 at Knockatemple.

This series of road works is now in its second week, having commenced on Monday April 22.

According to Mayo County Council at the time, five weeks of road works were to be expected.

Traffic lights and a stop/ go system are both currently in place.

There are also traffic diversions in place on the R321 at Kiltimagh (via the R320) and at Ballylahon Bridge (via N58) for traffic wishing to access the N5 at Bohola.

Mayo County Council have stated that these restrictions will be in place periodically during daytime working hours for approximately two weeks.

Motorists are advised to consider these alternative routes and to also allow extra travelling times, particularly during peak travel times.

(pic Wikipedia)