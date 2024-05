Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N17 near Knock.

A two vehicle collision took place this afternoon in the townland of Ballyhowley.

Claremorris Gardaí have confirmed to Midwest News that the collision is a minor one and no injuries have been reported.

Motorists are being advised to proceed with caution if travelling on the N17 near to Knock.

The road is expected to fully reopen to traffic this afternoon.