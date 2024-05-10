Amidst rising Euroscpetiscim, candidates for the upcoming European elections must commit to protecting the EU Single Market which is worth €14.5 trillion to Irish businesses, a Fine Gael MEP has said.

Fine Gael MEPin this region Maria Walsh was speaking following an event ‘The EU is Open for Business’ which she hosted to mark Europe Day yesterday in Galway city with special guest Leo Varadkar TD.

Maria insists that the EU single market is one of the greatest assets we have as a small island nation. "Over the past 50 years, it has truly transformed our country, allowing us to become one of the world’s strongest economies. It is the world’s biggest single market area, gives Irish businesses access to almost half a billion customers, and is worth €14.5 trillion.

However, she argues, in an election where we find ourselves faced with Euroscepctic candidates, we cannot take it for granted. Those wishing to represent Ireland in Europe must commit to protecting and championing the single market on the international stage.