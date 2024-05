A Mayo based Delicatessen manager has scooped top prize at the Shelflife Grocery Management Awards in Dublin last night.

The awards recognise individual management excellence in the sector.

Violeta Anisova, Deli manager at Corrib Oil in Ballyhaunis took the honours in the Delicatessen/Food to Go Manager Large Forecourt Store category.

With 360 guests in attendance, 22 awards were presented, honouring the best in the many departments that make up local convenience stores and supermarkets.