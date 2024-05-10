Following further talks on pyrite with Engineers Ireland, they have said the current standards for the redress scheme is not fit for purpose.

That's according to Mayo Deputy Rose Conway Walsh.

At present, for those who are applying for the scheme, the foundations of a house are not included.

The issue, she says, is that the engineers cannot sign off on the building unless the foundations have at least been tested, but there is no funding available for that.

Deputy Rose Conway Walsh has been speaking to Michael D McAndrew...