Uisce Éireann is appealing to the public to cease the unauthorised use of fire hydrants which is impacting water quality in the area.

This follows reported unauthorised use of fire hydrants in North Sligo for purposes other than fire fighting for which they are intended. Hydrants are for use only by authorised personnel for firefighting purposes and should not be used for any other purpose.

Misuse of fire hydrants has the potential to put lives in danger and extend damage to premises in the event of an incident where water is unavailable for fire fighting due to unauthorised use.

It can also lead to water quality issues as a result of changes in network flows.

Uisce Éireann’s Kevin Love is appealing to people in North Sligo to refrain from the unauthorised use of fire hydrants saying it can threaten the quality of water delivered to homes and business, interrupt supply and can lower pressure in the water lines required for firefighting purposes.

“We are continuing to work with stakeholders in Sligo to stamp out the unauthorised use of hydrants and are appealing to the public to be vigilant and report any unauthorised activity surrounding hydrants to Uisce Éireann or An Garda Síochána.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries.