We're being reminded to protect our skin today as temperatures hit 23 degrees in some parts of the region.

The warmest day of the year could be today, however, rain is forecast for next week.

Beaches have already started to get busier, and the Northern Lights may be visible over the coming days.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather has today's outlook...

Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging road users, particularly drivers, to be aware of the dangers posed by sun glare over the weekend.

Sun glare can result in drivers being temporarily dazzled or blinded by the intensity and brightness of the sun.

As clear, sunny conditions and high temperatures are forecast over the coming days, the RSA is advising drivers to:

Reduce the risk from sun glare and of being dazzled by wearing sunglasses.

Be aware of the dangers of sun glare when travelling east in the mornings and west later in the day.

Be prepared and ensure you have adequate supplies of water; any delays to journeys could result in road users being stuck in traffic for a period of time in hot conditions. Children and pets are particularly at risk during these hot spells of weather.

Ensure your windscreen is clear of grease or grime inside and out. Make sure you have plenty of window washer fluid to clear flies/insects and excess dust from the road when driving.

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders and motorcyclists. Slow down and allow extra space when passing.

Sun glare affects all road users. Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are advised to:

Beware of the dangers that sun glare can cause, especially when crossing the road and at junctions.

Use sun block when out walking and cycling.

Summertime is the most dangerous time of the year on our roads. In the summer, when there are no obvious dangers, and the weather is fine and days are brighter, we drop our guard.

There is a spike in pedestrian, cyclist and motorcyclist casualties over the summer. The fine weather brings more people out and about. As drivers, we need to be on the lookout for them. Slow down and expect the unexpected.