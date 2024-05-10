Candidates that will be contesting the Local Elections in Mayo can formally do so from tomorrow (Sat).

There are six electoral areas in the county - Ballina, Belmullet, Castlebar, Claremorris, Swinford and Westport.

Nominations open at Aras an Chontae, The Mall, Castlebar, at 10 am tomorrow morning and will remain open until 12 noon on Saturday week, May 18.

Council staff will be on hand to accept the handing-in of nomination papers at specified times.

Contenders who have a change of mind can withdraw their nominations before 12 noon on Monday, May 20th.

Nomination papers can be obtained at Aras an Chontae during the usual office hours.

By Monday, May 20th, the full list of candidates contesting seats across the 6 electoral areas in county Mayo for the June 7th election will be finalised.