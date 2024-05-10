On each of our news programmes over the next number of weeks, we will be bringing the listeners - short interviews with the candidates that are looking for your votes in the upcoming Local Elections in Mayo, across six electoral areas, on June 7th.

We have asked each candidate the same 3 questions.

Yesterday, we heard from 3 candidates running in the Ballina electoral area, and will hear from more of those candidates in the coming days.

Today, we will take a look at 3 of the candidates running in the smallest electoral area - Belmullet, which is a 3 seater.

This morning, Alannah Nolan spoke to Fianna Fail sitting councillor in the Belmullet electoral area, Sean Carey...