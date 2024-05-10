Mayo based Independent candidate Michelle Smith is contesting for a seat in Europe in this constituency - the Midlands North West.

South Mayo based Michelle Smith says voting for her is voting for change.

She believes that at present voters are not adequately informed of all the important decisions taken at EU level impacting on our daily lives.

Michelle has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Michael D McAndrew about her reasons for putting her name on the ballot paper for the upcoming European Elections in this constituency...