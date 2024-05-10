The European Parliament's Liaison Office in Ireland hosted an awards ceremony yesterday for schools taking part in this year's European Parliament Ambassador Schools Programme (EPAS) in the midlands-north-west constituency.

The ceremony took place at the Model, Co. Sligo and was attended by students at Coláiste Muire, Tourmakeady.

The students received certificates of participation as well as plaques for their respective schools for the completion of the programme.

The main goal of the EPAS programme is to raise awareness of European parliamentary democracy and European citizenship values among young people. Teacher training and resources are provided and a number of criteria have to be fulfilled before the schools are awarded Ambassador School status at the end of the school year. The programme is now in its 12th year in Ireland and there are currently 73 schools registered