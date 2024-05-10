Mayo County Council in conjunction with SEAI ,will hold a public information event on Wednesday next (May 15th) to raise awareness of available grants and schemes for property owners and homeowners interested in revitalising vacant properties and improving energy performance.

It will run from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm on Wednesday in Castlebar Scout Den & Community Centre, Lannagh Road, Castlebar.

It’s an opportunity for members of the public to get information firsthand from those involved in the administration of the many grants, loans and schemes available, with attendees having the chance to:

Learn about grants and schemes available for property owners interested in addressing vacancies and dereliction.

Gain insights into energy-efficient practices and the benefits of retrofitting homes

Connect with representatives from Mayo County Council, the Castlebar Municipal District, the Vacant Homes Office, and SEAI to receive one-to-one guidance and support.

Direct information will be available on the relevant grants and schemes administered by Mayo County Council, such as the Vacant Property Refurbishment Croi Conaithe Grant. Since the inception of the grant in July 2022, Mayo County Council Vacant Homes Office has received and processed 495 applications from property owners of vacant and derelict properties in urban and rural settings throughout Mayo.

The event is open to all members of the public, including property owners, homeowners, community leaders, and interested individuals.

There will be information stands from local based financial institutions and others including information on Local Authority Home loan, Mayo County Council Housing Adaption Grants, Mayo County Council Vacant Homes Office, Mayo County Council Planning Section, Derelict Sites, SEAI Retrofit Grants, One-Stop-Shop and the new Low-Cost Home Energy Upgrade Loan Scheme.

A presentation from guest speakers will take place at 5.30 pm and at 7pm, and members of the public will have an opportunity before and after the presentations to meet with speakers and to engage with those at the various information stands.