A man has been arrested on suspicion of stalking Fianna Fáíl senator Lisa Chambers.

As first reported by today's Irish Independent, the man, aged in his early 20s, is a member of a rival political party.

He was arrested after being found hiding outside the home of a relative of the European parliamentary election candidate in a rural area near Castlebar.

It is understood the man attended an event at which the politician was speaking in a different county in the days before the incident and engaged her in conversation afterwards.

Days later, she was visiting a relative’s home when the suspect was spotted in the bushes outside.

The man who was arrested has been released without charge.